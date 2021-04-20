Towngas China (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Shares Up 4.3%

Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) shares shot up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Towngas China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

About Towngas China (OTCMKTS:TGASF)

Towngas China Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of piped gas; construction of gas pipelines; operation of city gas pipeline network; operation of gas fuel automobile refilling stations; and sale of gas household appliances.

