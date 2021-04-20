Traders Buy Large Volume of Kansas City Southern Call Options (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 15,109 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,842% compared to the average daily volume of 778 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.44.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $42.01 on Tuesday, hitting $298.41. 270,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,691. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.77. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $122.35 and a 12-month high of $269.49. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

