Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 71,072 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the average daily volume of 44,420 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $147.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.26. The company had a trading volume of 355,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,636. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

