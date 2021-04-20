Tranche Finance (SLICE) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $17.66 million and $254,694.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001553 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00068123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00020456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00091465 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.89 or 0.00644921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00045956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

