TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to announce $8.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.03 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $10.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $41.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.91 million to $42.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $59.93 million, with estimates ranging from $59.30 million to $60.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TransAct Technologies.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TACT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 23,958 shares in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TACT opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $106.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.