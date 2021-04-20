TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target upped by analysts at CIBC from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CSFB increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.78.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TSE:RNW traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,515. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$13.59 and a 52-week high of C$24.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.04.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.