TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TA. CSFB raised their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.81.

TransAlta stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.27. 190,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.15. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$7.18 and a 1-year high of C$12.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -10.05.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$544.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell bought 125,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$1,342,862.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,702 shares in the company, valued at C$4,109,448.42. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner bought 49,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,096.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$564,342.03. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 175,255 shares of company stock worth $1,876,984.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

