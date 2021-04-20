Transcodium Hits Market Capitalization of $107,319.60 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded 52.5% lower against the dollar. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $107,319.60 and $292.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Transcodium

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,804,984 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

