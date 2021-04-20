TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 961.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.29.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Insiders sold a total of 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618 in the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDG opened at $606.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $299.62 and a fifty-two week high of $633.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $602.62 and its 200-day moving average is $574.24.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

