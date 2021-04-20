Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $4.58

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.45. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 108 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $3,403,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,731 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 87,212 shares during the period. 4.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.