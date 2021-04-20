TransUnion (TRU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect TransUnion to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. TransUnion has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 3.16-3.31 EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.78-0.81 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. On average, analysts expect TransUnion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRU opened at $96.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a one year low of $69.72 and a one year high of $102.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

TRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.58.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,875 shares of company stock worth $2,905,357 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

