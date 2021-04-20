Travala.com (AVA) Price Down 13.2% This Week

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for $5.19 or 0.00009274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Travala.com has a market cap of $308.64 million and $23.55 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00061086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.79 or 0.00273262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004310 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00024518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $503.36 or 0.00900239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,530.29 or 0.99313398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.98 or 0.00631283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 59,521,424 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

