Travala.com Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.89 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. Travala.com has a total market cap of $261.88 million and $14.89 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Travala.com has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for $5.24 or 0.00009357 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00062518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.05 or 0.00280278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.48 or 0.00989514 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025782 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.13 or 0.00655180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,529.85 or 0.99098132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,946,213 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.