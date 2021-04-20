TravelNote Hits One Day Volume of $894.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TravelNote has traded 51% lower against the dollar. TravelNote has a total market cap of $11,944.84 and $894.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00061404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.82 or 0.00276828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004238 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00024725 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.78 or 0.00930076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,441.83 or 0.99780999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.00638301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

