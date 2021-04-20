Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Director Sells $262,300.00 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steve Aselage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $486,428.88.

NASDAQ TVTX traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,374. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TVTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

