Treat DAO (TREAT) Market Cap Reaches $1.40 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 45.7% against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $80,599.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00062154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.16 or 0.00277423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004290 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00025345 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.99 or 0.00653762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,214.74 or 0.99869558 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.89 or 0.00889868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.