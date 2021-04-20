Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.98 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $179,000.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.