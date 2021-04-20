Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at ATB Capital

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.04.

Shares of TCW traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.93. 1,297,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,970. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$492.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$2.35.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$102.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

