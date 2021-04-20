Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a C$3.05 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.70. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 58.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCW. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cormark upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.04.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TSE:TCW traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.93. 1,297,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,970. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$2.35. The firm has a market cap of C$492.52 million and a PE ratio of -2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$102.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.