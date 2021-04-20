Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.47

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.47 and traded as low as C$1.03. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 77,239 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$32.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 16.45 and a current ratio of 17.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.47.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

