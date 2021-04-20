Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. 114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $1.90 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Australia, and Bolivia. The company's services comprise postpaid and prepaid plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services for subscribers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

