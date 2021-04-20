Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 425,168 shares.The stock last traded at $62.83 and had previously closed at $64.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $169,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $173,301.94. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,364,097. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

