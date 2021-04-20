TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Down 6.4%

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares dropped 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.45 and last traded at $49.62. Approximately 23,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,897,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.01.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.65.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.