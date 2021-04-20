Triton Wealth Management PLLC Purchases 9,715 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.2% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.18. The stock had a trading volume of 25,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,369. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $60.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average is $54.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

