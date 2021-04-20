Triumph Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,544 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 561% compared to the typical volume of 385 call options.

TGI stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.67. 20,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,468. The firm has a market cap of $916.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 205,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 110,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 64,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 49,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 75,232 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

