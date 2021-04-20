TriumphX (TRIX) Price Hits $0.90 on Exchanges

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 33.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One TriumphX coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001587 BTC on major exchanges. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $11.08 million and $153,263.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TriumphX has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00069208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00092775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.73 or 0.00639421 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00047581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

About TriumphX

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.