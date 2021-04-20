TrueChain 1-Day Volume Tops $12.99 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. One TrueChain coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueChain has a market cap of $24.42 million and $12.99 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00067877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020364 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00055422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00091312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.79 or 0.00642140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00045021 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

