TrueFi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.80 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $48.06 million and $5.80 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00067905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00021107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00094138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.55 or 0.00645010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00048851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TRU is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

