Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a report released on Saturday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.39.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.