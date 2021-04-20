Truist Financial Raises Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $102.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

NYSE:CHH traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,009. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $114.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.82.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

