Truist Increases Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target to $188.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Truist from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.84. 6,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,537. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a 1 year low of $91.77 and a 1 year high of $163.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.21.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 473.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

