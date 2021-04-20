Truist Securities Boosts Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $425.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.24.
Shares of ANTM stock opened at $379.66 on Tuesday. Anthem has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $379.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after acquiring an additional 541,603 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after acquiring an additional 381,247 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $99,698,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
