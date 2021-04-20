Truist Securities Boosts Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $425.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.24.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $379.66 on Tuesday. Anthem has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $379.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after acquiring an additional 541,603 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after acquiring an additional 381,247 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $99,698,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.