Truist Securities Increases Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $102.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.69.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, hitting $108.61. 2,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,009. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $114.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

