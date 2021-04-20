Truist Securities Raises CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $88.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 480,469 shares of company stock valued at $35,954,512. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

