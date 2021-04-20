TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Market Cap Reaches $129,261.83

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $129,261.83 and approximately $5.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00054435 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00047103 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.24 or 0.00300743 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000519 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00032523 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008906 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003826 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

