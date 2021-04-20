TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $129,942.38 and approximately $5.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00057553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00049293 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.12 or 0.00313269 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00030648 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

