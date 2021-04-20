Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,698 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $148.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.53. American Express has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $151.46. The company has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

