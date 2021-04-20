Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,567 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,177,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,948 shares during the period. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

OTIS opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $71.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.06.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

