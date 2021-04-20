Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,613 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.82 and a 200 day moving average of $86.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

