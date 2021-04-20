Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 286 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,562,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,127 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,612,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT opened at $391.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

