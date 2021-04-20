Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 3,316 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 55,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.8% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 59.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 673.1% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 49,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 42,709 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Shares of KO opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.26.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

