TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Reaches $3.74 on Top Exchanges

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $3.74 or 0.00006689 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $305.52 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00067234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00090501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.06 or 0.00644608 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00043868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,806 coins and its circulating supply is 81,773,706 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

