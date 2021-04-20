Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) President Prashant Patel Sells 7,500 Shares

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,252,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MEDS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,933. The company has a market cap of $34.48 million, a PE ratio of 142.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. Trxade Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 19.89, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). Trxade Group had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts expect that Trxade Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Trxade Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Trxade Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Trxade Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trxade Group during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trxade Group during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trxade Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trxade Group by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

