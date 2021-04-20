Trxade Group (MEDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Trxade Group to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Trxade Group had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. On average, analysts expect Trxade Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Trxade Group stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 19.89. The company has a market cap of $34.80 million, a PE ratio of 143.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. Trxade Group has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $8.25.
Trxade Group Company Profile
Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.
Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trxade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trxade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.