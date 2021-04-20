Trxade Group (MEDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Trxade Group to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Trxade Group had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. On average, analysts expect Trxade Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Trxade Group stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 19.89. The company has a market cap of $34.80 million, a PE ratio of 143.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. Trxade Group has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $8.25.

MEDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Trxade Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Trxade Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Trxade Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trxade Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Trxade Group Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

