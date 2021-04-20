TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $510.41 Million

Analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to announce $510.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $512.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $509.00 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $497.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.63.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,396,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,265,000 after purchasing an additional 633,351 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 606,738 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 410,776 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

