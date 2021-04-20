Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.21 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 6,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 886,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 3.01.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 48,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,868.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis purchased 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,638,000 after buying an additional 318,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after buying an additional 1,425,321 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,640,000 after buying an additional 226,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after buying an additional 95,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after buying an additional 437,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

