Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.21 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 6,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 886,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 3.01.
In other news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 48,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,868.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis purchased 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,638,000 after buying an additional 318,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after buying an additional 1,425,321 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,640,000 after buying an additional 226,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after buying an additional 95,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after buying an additional 437,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.
About Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
