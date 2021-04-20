Turning Point Brands (TPB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TPB opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $896.90 million, a P/E ratio of 114.66 and a beta of 0.58. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $61.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

