Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.12% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TRQ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.78.
TSE TRQ traded down C$0.67 on Tuesday, reaching C$22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 132,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,138. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$24.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
