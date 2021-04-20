Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TRQ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.78.

TSE TRQ traded down C$0.67 on Tuesday, reaching C$22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 132,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,138. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$24.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$528.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

