Tuya Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TUYA) Quiet Period To End on April 27th

Tuya’s (NASDAQ:TUYA) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, April 27th. Tuya had issued 43,590,000 shares in its public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $915,390,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

TUYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Tuya in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tuya in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tuya alerts:

Shares of TUYA opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Tuya has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $27.65.

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.