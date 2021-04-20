Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stake Raised by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Twilio were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,125.4% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Twilio by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE:TWLO opened at $367.46 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.41 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,384 shares of company stock valued at $62,883,200. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.